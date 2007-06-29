The Best Fonts for Blog Posts and Text on Websites

What is your favorite font for websites and blogs ? The choices are Tahoma, Verdana, Arial, Serif Sans-serif and Calibri.

I personally love Calibri font that comes with Microsoft Office 2007 but since lot of computer don’t have that, next in the favorite list is Arial (Size: 12px)

Secondly, there might be issues with embedding some fonts in web pages due to license restrictions.

Until recently, most fonts that include a Microsoft copyright or trademark notice have only been available as part of Microsoft products. These include ‘Verdana’, ‘Georgia’, ‘Comic Sans MS’, ‘Microsoft Sans Serif’, ‘Nina’, ‘Tahoma’, ‘Wingdings’, ‘Webdings’ and ‘Trebuchet MS’.

Download Vista Fonts Pack [Candara, Consolas, Calibri, Cambria, Constantia and Corbel]