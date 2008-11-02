How Does a Color-Blind Person See Your Site ?

With around 5-8% of males diagnosed colorblind, it is increasingly important for web designers to see how colorblind users on the Internet perceive color combinations.

If you are interested in designing a more accessible website or are curious to experience websites from the eyes of a color blind, a new service called ColorBlindMe will help.

Color Blind Me will help you see web pages as they appear to people who may be color blind. For example, this is how the labnol.org home page will look to the colorblind visitor.

View Websites like a color blind person

