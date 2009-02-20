Google Adsense Now Allows You to Change Fonts

You can now choose to customize the appearance of your Google Adsense ad unit by choosing between “Arial”, “Verdana” or “Times” font-faces on all English (Latin-based) web pages.

To quickly change the font settings for every ad unit generated from your account, visit the Ad Display Preference section of your Account Settings page to select a new account-wide font face.

To select custom fonts for individual ad units, go to Manage Ads and select the individual ad unit to make the changes.

This could be a boon for all publishers who have been struggling with Ad blindness, as the new fonts will make the Adsense ad unit look different.