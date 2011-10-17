Create Strong Passwords using your Favorite Song

#password #video of the day

Google today launched a new microsite – Good to Know – with tons of useful advice on how you can keep yourself safe on the Internet. Another section - Jargon buster – has Google engineers trying to explain technical terms like cookies, search logs, interest-based advertising, etc. in simple English.

One idea I particularly liked is that you can create strong but memorable passwords using lines from your favorite song or even a famous movie quote.

Try is to choose a line from your favorite song, film or play, like “To be or not to be: That is the question.” Then use numbers, symbols and mixed-case letters to recreate it: “2bon2bT1tq” is a password with quadrillions of variations.

Also see: Keep your Online Accounts Safe

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

