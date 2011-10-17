Create Strong Passwords using your Favorite Song

Google today launched a new microsite – Good to Know – with tons of useful advice on how you can keep yourself safe on the Internet. Another section - Jargon buster – has Google engineers trying to explain technical terms like cookies, search logs, interest-based advertising, etc. in simple English.

One idea I particularly liked is that you can create strong but memorable passwords using lines from your favorite song or even a famous movie quote.

Try is to choose a line from your favorite song, film or play, like “To be or not to be: That is the question.” Then use numbers, symbols and mixed-case letters to recreate it: “2bon2bT1tq” is a password with quadrillions of variations.

