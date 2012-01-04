Create an Infographic with your Twitter Activity

If you have an account on Twitter, you should try Tweetsheet.

The app reads you Twitter activity and turns it into a visual infographic (see sample) revealing your top followers, your most-retweeted posts, and some other interesting details. The stats mentioned in the infographic are calculated using the last 3200 tweets that you have posted on Twitter.

One good thing about Tweetsheet is that only requires “read access” to your Twitter account during authentication so it won’t tweet your results without asking.

There’s however no option to save the infographic as an image. Thanks @Shankar.