Create Graphs Online with Google Chart Maker

I earlier recommended the Google Charts API for embedding charts in web pages. It’s very powerful but the only problem with Charts API is that it look slightly complicated to most users.

Google Charts - Live Images

If you no geek but still need to create, or rather generate, charts using the Google Charts API, what you need is Chart Maker - its a nice GUI interface for the Google Charts API that hides a complex part. Just pick a chart type, specify the data and your Google Chart is ready.

You can either save the chart image on to your hard drive or hotlink the image by using the direct URL of the graph - I have used the latter style to embed the above pie and bar charts.

Google allows you to make 250,000 direct image requests a day, but you may exceed this limit by mailing them a request.