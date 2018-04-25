How to Copy Email Messages from GSuite to a New Gmail Account

Your current organization uses GSuite, formerly knowns as Google Apps, with Gmail for email. You are moving to another company and would like to archive all your existing email messages before they are permanently deleted from the Google servers.

Our previous email migration guide discussed ShuttleCloud, a service built into Gmail that uses Gmail APIs to copy your emails from one Gmail account to another. That approach will, however, not work when you are transferring emails from GSuite to a standard Gmail account.

How to Copy GSuite Emails to another Gmail Address

Step 1: Enable POP

In your old Gmail (GSuite) account, go to Settings, click the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab, choose Enable POP for all mail in the POP download section and save your changes.

Step 2: Generate password

While modern apps work with the OAuth protocol that do not require you to share your Gmail password with third-party apps, the POP3 protocol needs your password in plain text to download your emails.

While you are logged into the old Gmail account, go to google.com/apppasswords, choose Custom from the Select App drop-down, enter a name (like Download Gmail through POP) and generate the app-specific password.

Step 3: Transfer Email

Open a new browser tab and sign-in with your new Gmail account. Next, go to Settings, click the Accounts and Import tab, and choose Import mail and contacts. In the pop-up window, enter the full email address of your old Gmail account hosted on Google Apps (GSuite). Click Continue.

In the next step, enter the app-specific password of your old Gmail account that you’ve generated in the previous step. The POP username is the same as your email address while the pop server is pop.gmail.com. Choose port 995 and enable the “Use SSL” setting.

Enable the settings “Leave a copy of retrieved messages on the server” and “Label incoming messages” to easily identify emails fetched from the old address. Click “Start Import” and Gmail will immediately start copying your old messages to your new email address.

That’s it. The process may take a while to complete based the size of your mailbox. The email transfer happens in the cloud so may safely close your browser.

PS: This method is recommended for transferring the entire mailbox to another email account. If you would like to transfer a select number of email messages, look at the Gmail bulk email forwarder.