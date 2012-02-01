An Online Tool for Converting Images to ASCII Text

While there are dozens of online tools out there that can convert image files into ASCII art, a new tool called AsciiFi takes the cake when it comes to speed of conversion.

ASCII converters generally upload images to their own servers and then parse them pixel by pixel but AsciiFi does everything in your browser itself using HTML5. You simply drag the image file from the desktop onto the AsciiFi website and the pixels would be converted into ASCII characters almost instantly.

And in case you are curious to know how the whole thing works, the full source code is available at GitHub. Asciifi is fun to use but the only limitation is that it ignores colors.

