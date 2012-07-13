Open Links on a Webpage by Typing - No Mouse Required

#google chrome #keyboard shortcuts

Power users and keyboard ninjas who absolutely hate it when they have to take their hands off the keyboard should try Dead Mouse. This is a new Google Chrome extension that lets you click and open any link on a web page by typing a few characters that are in the anchor text of the link.

Once you have installed the extension from the Chrome Web store, type a few characters and the first matching link on the page will begin to wiggle (see the animation below). Hit the Enter key to follow that link or press Shift+Enter to open the target web page in a new tab.

Open Links by Typing

If there are multiple hyperlinks on a page that match your typed text, you can easily cycle through the matching links by pressing the Tab key (or press Shift+Tab to cycle in reverse direction). And you can cancel the search mode by hitting the Escape key on your keyboard.

There are no settings to configure but the extension may not play nicely with websites like Twitter or Gmail as they have their own keyboard shortcuts.

Mouseless Browsing in Firefox

If you are on Firefox, you don’t really need any add-ons to open links from the keyboard. Press the ”/” (slash) key and type the link text - the first matching link will be highlighted and you can press the Enter key to follow that link. [found via Hacker News]

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻