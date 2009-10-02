Bookmark LinkedIn Profiles with the new Profile Organizer

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-10-02
LinkedIn has added a new premium feature called Profile Organizer that lets you bookmark profiles with one-click for later reference.

When you enable Profile Organize for your LinkedIn account, you can also associate notes with your existing LinkedIn contacts  and you can categorize profiles into logical folders. It’s very similar to social bookmarking - the profiles are the URLs and you LinkedIn categories are equivalent to tags.

LinkedIn Profile Organizer is a premium feature primarily for recruiters and marketers but you opt for the 30-day trial without giving your credit card information. Thanks Jane.

