The Most Popular WordPress Plug-In is Abandoned by its Author

Published on 2008-06-09
This chart will help you quickly visualize the popularity of “All In One SEO Pack” plug-in in the world of WordPress bloggers.

This SEO plug-in, that can help your WordPress blog rank better in Google, has been downloaded more number of times than any of other 2.3k WordPress plug-ins on the Internet according to wordpress.org.

It is perfectly compatible with the current release of WordPress but the sad news is that the author of this plugin (uberdose) has decided to abandon his baby and will no longer release new updates in future.

There are no reasons specified except this brief message - “This plugin is no longer supported or maintained.”

Maybe “uberdose” is busy with other projects but he should consider handing over the reigns to another developer in the WordPress community so that this great plugin maintain its rank in the popularity charts. Thanks Donna.

