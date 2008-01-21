WordPress Increases File Storage Space to 3 GB for Free Users

Good news for bloggers who have their blogs hosted on WordPress.com.

You can now upload high-resolution photos, Office documents, PDFs, songs and video clips to your WordPress blog without having to worry about the storage limit as your quota has just been increased from 50 MB to 3 GB.

And even with the increased space, there’re no bandwidth limitations so the files are always available for download irrespective of the traffic.

With the latest move, WordPress is sure to win lot of new hearts especially podcasters and pro-photographers. And if you ever exhaust the 3 GB limit, you can purchase additions space via PayPal.

Google owned Blogger, a WordPress rival, offers only 1 GB of free storage space via Picasa Web Albums and you are limited to uploading images only.  They too offer extra space for a fee that is shared with your Gmail account.

Read announcement on WordPress.com - Thanks Thord.

