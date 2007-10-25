Subscribe to Follow-Up Comments Via Email - New in Blogger Blogs

#blogger #comments #wordpress

blogger email comments

When readers leave a comment on some blog, they’ll always come back later to see check if there’s any activity (or conversation) around the comment.

If the blog is hosted on Blogger, blog commentors need not pay a return visit anymore as they can easily track conversations through email.

Google has just added a new feature in all Blogger blogs that allows you receive email notifications when a new follow-up comment is made on the same post by someone else.

Unlike the “Subscribe to Comments” plug-in of WordPress where anyone with an email address can chose to receive follow-up comments, Blogger would let you subscribe to comments only when you have a Google / Blogger account.

I think that’s a limitation of the blogger platform - they have no separate “email address” field for people who leave comments without using the Google account. Thanks Ed and Alex.

Related: Add Blog Comment Policy, Reduce Comment Spam

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻