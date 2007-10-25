Subscribe to Follow-Up Comments Via Email - New in Blogger Blogs

When readers leave a comment on some blog, they’ll always come back later to see check if there’s any activity (or conversation) around the comment.

If the blog is hosted on Blogger, blog commentors need not pay a return visit anymore as they can easily track conversations through email.

Google has just added a new feature in all Blogger blogs that allows you receive email notifications when a new follow-up comment is made on the same post by someone else.

Unlike the “Subscribe to Comments” plug-in of WordPress where anyone with an email address can chose to receive follow-up comments, Blogger would let you subscribe to comments only when you have a Google / Blogger account.

I think that’s a limitation of the blogger platform - they have no separate “email address” field for people who leave comments without using the Google account. Thanks Ed and Alex.

