Will Cross Linking Blog Posts Harm your Google Search Rankings

#inspiration #seo

Do you have multiple blogs / websites and want to know if cross-linking these sites affect your Google PageRank / search engine rankings ? John from Google Webmaster group writes:

“If you can provide relevant links for users of your site, feel free to link to them. That’s how the web works :-), even if those links partially come from sites that you also own or work on.

That said, if those links are not relevant to the site, it’s generally safe to say that they will not provide any significant value to your users, even if the sites you’re linking to happen to be owned, made or run by the same owner. If you own or have made a group of fairly unrelated sites, it might be best to keep them on a portfolio page.

In general, thinking about where and how you would link to these sites will provide a good guideline. Would you want to keep this link visible in your main content? Or would you prefer to keep it in 5pt light-grey on white text on the bottom of your pages?” Link.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

