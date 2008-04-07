Slashdot and Ars Technica - Most Overrated Blogs According to Time

#lists

best blogs TIME Magazine today released a list of top 25 blogs which they say are the best blogs in the world for 2008 - good read and worth saving to your del.icio.us bookmarks.

Though the TIME’s list includes most usual suspects like TechCrunch, Lifehacker, Post Secret, Engadget, etc, you may disover other awesome blogs that are still not in your reading list like Web 2.Oh or this dull blog.

What also deserves attention is this second list of Most Overrated Blogs for which the TIME editors found no “no explanation for popularity”:

Ars Technica - “too much technology. Hardly any art. And lose the fruity name.”

Slashdot - Reading Slashdot these days is like visiting the IT guy at work. He’s infuriatingly smug and cares passionately about stuff you don’t care about. Thanks Brian Solis.

Related: Top Bloggers in India

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻