The Richest Bloggers in the World

Six-figure bloggers is a very rare breed on this planet but there also exist bloggers who are billionaires. Meet some of the world’s richest and powerful bloggers of the world from Forbes:

PerotCharts.com – Ross Perot founded Electronic Data Systems (EDS) which he later sold to General Motors and founded Perot Systems. He launched this blog to examine different national issues with charts and graphs.

IcahnReport.com – Carl Icahn is better know for launching a proxy fight to remove Yahoo’s Board of Directors in response to their “irrational” actions in rejecting Microsoft’s takeover bid.

pmo.vox.com - Pierre Omidyar is the founder of eBay and is currently the 120th richest person in the world.

blogmaverick.com - Mark Cuban – He sold his company broadcast.com to Yahoo! for $5.9 billion. Mark Cuban is now the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA team, and Chairman of HDNet, an HDTV cable network.

