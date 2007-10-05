The Blogging Code of Conduct

Blogging Code of Conduct for Blog written by HP employees. Quite valid for other blogs and bloggers as well.
- We will provide links to relevant material available on other blogs and Web sites. We will disclose any sources fully through credits, links and trackbacks unless the source has requested anonymity.
- We will review, post and respond to comments in a timely manner. We welcome constructive criticism. We can’t respond to every comment, but will read all of them.
- We will not post comments that are spam, inappropriate, defamatory, use profanity, or otherwise violate our policies or Terms of Use.
- We trust you will be mindful of the information you share on our blogs — any personally identifiable information you share on a blog can be seen by anyone with access to the blog.
- We will correct inaccurate or misleading postings in a timely manner. We will not delete posts unless they violate our policies. Most changes will be made by adding to posts and we will mark any additions clearly. Link.