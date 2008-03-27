Techmeme = Short Attention Span Theater ?

Ed Bott of ZDNet comes down heavily on Techmeme which he calls the “Short Attention Span Theater” of the blogosphere. Excerpts:

“It encourages reactive, uncritical thinking. The blogswarm gets outraged by whatever they see on Techmeme, they write down whatever pops into their heads (without checking any facts and in most cases without even following the links), and then moves on to the next topic. A “discussion” lasts 24 hours.

Techmeme is a template for a gazillion me-too bloggers who manage to write a dozen posts a day without ever expressing an original thought. That, depressingly, appears to be a successful business model, at least for now.” Link.