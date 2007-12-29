More Reasons To Choose FeedBlitz Over FeedBurner for Email Newsletters

#rss

RSS Email Though RSS feeds are becoming popular, lot of people still prefer email newsletters when subscribing to blogs. As an example, around 22% of our subscribers have chosen the email option over RSS.

The two most popular blog to email publishing services are FeedBurner and FeedBlitz - both are extremely reliable, offer easy exit options and can co-exist peacefully.

While it’s definitely tough to decide between FeedBlitz and FeedBurner email,  I would prefer to go with FeedBlitz due to some recent changes at their end:

feedblitz-email 1. Look-n-Feel: With FeedBlitz, bloggers have complete control over the design of their email newsletter.

You also get a WYSIWYG environment to edit your email newsletter template. Geeks can directly edit the HTML source.

So with some effort, you can actually make the email newsletter resemble the theme of your blog.

2. Breaking News: Both FeedBlitz and FeedBurner allow you to define the time when your email update is sent to subscribers but FeedBlitz also supports News Flashes - very useful when you want to send an important (or time-critical) update to your email subscribers.

FeedBlitz also provides a couple of unique feature. For instance, you can add the OutBrain ratings widget inside your FeedBlitz email newsletters so subscribers can quickly rate your blog stories. And people can also read your blog inside Twitter or Skype through FeedBlitz.

Related: FeedBlitz: AdSense for Email

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻