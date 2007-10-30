FeedBlitz Introduces AdSense for Email Newsletters

FeedBlitz, a popular RSS to Email service, today launched an easy-to-use FeedBlitz Ad Network that will allow bloggers to monetize email newsletters dispatched through FeedBlitz service.

To participate in the FeedBlitz program, you first have to pick the different categories that fit the theme of your blog. Then you decide the ad format (like leaderboard, skyscraper, rectangle, etc) and the number of ads that should appear in the email newsletter.

Unlike FeedBurner Ad Network where the ads appear only at the end of each article, FeedBlitz also lets you choose the location where you want to place the ads in the email message - it could be at the top, the bottom or any of the sidebars.

And since FeedBlitz program is CPM based (with a minimum $1 payout), the ad revenue could be directly proportional to the number of your email subscribers. They haven’t revealed the exact revenue split with publishers but it definitely more for premium publishers who pay ~$5 per month.

At the time of writing, FeedBlitz required a SSN / Tax ID for payment so non US publishers may have trouble receiving the payment but its very much possible that FeedBlitz may add PayPal and other payment options soon.

Google also has an Email Adsense program but only for Premium AdSense Publishers. Going forward, they could also integrate AdSense in email newsletters through FeedBurner Ads Network.

