Send Screenshot Images Directly to WordPress Blogs – Firefox Only

#mozilla firefox #wordpress

ScreenGrab to WordPress is an experimental Firefox extension that not only lets you grab screenshots of web pages but will also upload the image for you to any WordPress blog.

You can select the entire page, the entire visible area, or a custom area for the screenshot which can then be copied to the clipboard, saved as a local imaged file or can be published to WordPress as a new blog post.

webpage screenshots

This extension appears to be based on another useful extension, Screengrab, so the interface is pretty much the same.

Note that posting to WordPress requires the XML-RPC feature (WordPress 2.5+) enabled. Thanks Downloadsquad.

If you need to add annotations before uploading the image, also check out the review of DashBlog.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻