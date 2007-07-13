Don't Lose Your Blogspot Permalink URL When Shifting to WordPress

If you have decided to move from Blogger to Wordpress, you’ll notice that WordPress would change your URL structure (often known as Permalinks or slugs in WP).

There’s however a simple solution to force Wordpress to use the same permalinks as created by Blogger - it involves changing a line of code near the wp_insert_post function in the blogger.php file available in the wordpress/wp-admin/import/ folder.

Arpit has created an easy-to-follow guide on implementing this change in Wordpress here. [should work on Self hosted wordpress blogs]