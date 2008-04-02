David Pogue on Online Etiquettes, Comment Moderation..

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-04-02
David Pogue of the New York Times feels that people do not behave the same way online as they behave in real life. He suggests using moderation on Internet forums to prevent good people from getting turned away.

Published in: inspiration

