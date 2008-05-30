Contextual AdSense Ads for RSS Feeds - See Sample Code

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-05-30
C

AdSense RSS Feeds

The rumors are true. Google AdSense ads for RSS feeds are coming next week. Here’s a sample code that will be inserted in your FeedBurner feed for showing AdSense ads.

The AdSense ads inside FeedBurner RSS feeds will be contextual and CPM based - i.e., you get paid based on the number of ad impression - so the more subscribers you have, the more revenue.

And most likely you’ll see image banners in the feeds, not the regular text ads. THe RSS ads can be managed via the regular AdSense dashboard.

Google will initially experiment with only a small group of AdSense publishers but will eventually roll-out the program to all AdSense and FeedBurner customers. The layout will be quite different from the earlier screenshots.

Published in: feedburner - Google AdSense - open - RSS

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch