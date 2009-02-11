This Printed Newspaper Is Made of Blogs Only

If you happen to be in New York, San Francisco or Chicago, don’t forget to pick a free copy of The Printed Blog from the nearest news-stand. Alternatively you can download a PDF version of the newspaper and read it on the computer.

Here are some pictures of The Printed Blog newspaper (hard copy).

The Printed Blog is a unique experiment to bring blogs to the offline world - it is a print newspaper that is printed twice a day and distributed for free (supported by advertising). And there are multiple city editions tailored to the audience of a particular region - so the copy delivered to your aunt based in Manhattan may be different from what people in Central Park get to read though both areas are in the city of New York.

Unlike traditional newspapers that hire journalists to report news, The Printed Blog newspaper only republishes content and photographs from blogs with permission from the actual authors.

In return, the contributing blogs gets a share of the advertising revenue plus exposure to an offline audience who may otherwise miss your great content. About 300 blogs have already given the Printed Blog newspaper permission to publish their work though there are some bloggers who have denied the paper of the right to republish their posts.

Recommend your site for The Printed Blog

Go through the past issues of The Printed Blog (#1, #2, #3) and if you think your blog articles may be of interest to their audience, send them a link to your blog via email and you’ll get paid for every article that the Printed Blog editors pick from your blog.

The Printed Blog is a brilliant concept that also has potential to grow in countries like India where the percentage of net-savvy crowd is still very low though there are enough local blogs & bloggers to feed a daily newspaper.

