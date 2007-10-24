Some Adsense Publishers Can Place Images Near Google Ads

#google adsense

wireless adsense images

Google has officially disallowed AdSense publishers from placing images near Google Ads. The AdSense team says - “We ask that publishers not line up images and ads in a way that suggests a relationship between the images and the ads.. That’s not a good experience for users or advertisers.”

However, as the two screenshots suggest, this “no image” rule may have been relaxed for Adsense Premium Publishers.

The surprising part is that these images are allowed though they have a direct relationship with the content of the web page. The page on cell phones carries the image of a woman talking on her cell phone.

adsense premium publishers

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻