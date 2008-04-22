Computer Associates Firewall Is Blocking This Site; Workarounds

#censorship #firewall #software hacks

If your company has deployed content filtering software from Computer Associates, you may not be able to access Digital Inspiration at office because they have put the site under “Personal Pages” and that category of websites is blocked in many workplaces.

access forbidden firewall

Am not sure if that’s the right category but in case you are not able to read this site from your office, please use Google Translate or the Babel Fish service.

You may read the latest articles in your browser through feeds.labnol.org/labnol. It that URL is also blocked, please use feeds.feedburner.com/labnol.

The above screenshot is courtesy Rajesh. It says - “Access to URL has been blocked.. Site is listed in the forbidden category: Personal Pages.. eTrust SCM for HTTP.”

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻