Even More High-Res Satellite Images on Bing

#bing #google maps

Bing Satellite Images

Dismantled Aircraft - Bing

3d Perspective View - Bing

Grounded Aircraft

The other day I shared some satellite images from Google Maps of an aircraft dumping ground near Arizona in US.

If that set of images left you impressed, Scott Stevens suggests that you re-visit the same location but using Bing Maps.  (If this link doesn’t work, please switch to the US edition of Bing first.)

The images on Bing are captured at an effective distance of 20 feet from the ground and hence the level of detail is so amazing compared to Google Maps where the distance was 50 feet.

If you want to see a more high-resolution satellite image, check this secret spot from a village in South Africa capture on Google Maps – here the effective ground distance is only 5 feet or 2 meters. Awesome!

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻