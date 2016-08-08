How to Set Expiration Dates for Shared Google Drive Files

#google drive #guides #screencast

When you share any file or folder in Google Drive with another user, the shared links will work forever unless you manually change the sharing permissions. For instance, if you have shared a document with an external vendor, they’ll continue to have access to the file long after your business contract may have ended.

In such a situation, wouldn’t it be nice if you could set expiration dates while sharing files in Google Drive? For instance, share a document temporarily for, say, 10 days and access to the file should be revoked automatically after that period has passed.

Play ;

Google Drive does let you set expiration dates for shared links but this option is only available to paid Google App for Work accounts.

Well, no worries. If you have a free Google account, you can still create temporary links that auto-expire after a certain time. Here’s a step by step guide:

  1. Go to labnol.org/expire and authorize the web app to access your Google Drive.
  2. Open the File Picker and select any file or folder in your Google Drive that you would like share.
  3. Enter one or more email addresses (comma separated) of users who should be given viewer (read-only) or editor (read & write) access to your file.
  4. Finally, specify the time period after which the access should be limited. You can say 5 hours or 3 weeks or even 2 years.

Click the “Set Expiration” button and you are done. The Google Script will set a time-based trigger that will automatically remove the specified user from the access list after the specified date and time.

You can also use the Google Drive Auditor add-on to analyze the shared permissions of every file in your Google Drive and know who can see your files.

The auto-expiry app will list all the files and folders that are set to expire after a certain period. You can click the “cancel” link against any Drive link to prevent that shared link from expiring automatically.

Select File in Google Drive

Auto Expire Google Drive Shared Links

Also see: Make a Google Drive Tree (video)

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻