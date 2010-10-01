Walk Around Antarctica with Google Maps

#google maps

Most of us will rarely ever get a chance to explore the beautiful ice deserts of Antarctica on foot but with the help of Google Maps, you can at least do so virtually.

penguins on google maps

photographers

penguins

ship

Google Street View cameras have mapped a miniscule patch of land in Antarctica that is inhabited by penguins and this imagery is now live on Google Maps for all to explore.

Use the arrow keys on your keyboard to navigate around the area or just lift the penguin icon from the inset window and drop it to another location on the island – it’s a beautiful place.

Google didn’t outsource this job to anyone. Brian McClendon leads the Earth and Maps team at Google and he himself captured these street view photos while he visited Antarctica in late January along with his wife.That’s an equally interesting story.

Amit Agarwal

