Time-Lapse Video - See One Year in One Minute

Seasonal changes over a year in 60 seconds

Eirik Solheim has been diligently recording video clips of the same spot from his balcony that overlooks a beautiful park in Oslo, Norway.

He would shoot 30-second videos once every week throughout the year, thus capturing all the four seasons, and then compiled all these clips into a single time-lapse video.

Eirik made three versions of the video each recorded using a different camera lens. Here are the other two:

One year in 120 seconds

One year in 90 seconds

