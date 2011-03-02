Compare Airline Punctuality with Wolfram Alpha

With Wolfram Alpha, you can quickly determine the on-time performance statistics of various airlines in the U.S. and also the primary reasons for the delay.

To get started, just type the name of your favorite airlines in the Wolfram Search box and hit Enter. You may also use Wolfram to compare the performance of two airlines and in that case, your query will looks something like this:

causes of delay of US Airways vs American Airlines

Wolfram can currently recognize airlines that are based in America but if you are looking for data of any non-US airline, check out the airline scorecards at FlightStats.com. This will show you on-time performance for departures and arrivals for most airlines worldwide and the data is more current.

