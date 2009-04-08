AdSense Webinar: Making the Most Out of AdSense

#google adsense #webinar

The AdSense Optimization team at Google recently conducted a live chat where they shared some useful tips on improving revenue from text ads as well as AdSense for search. The presentation was followed by an interactive Q&A session with AdSense publishers.

Recording of AdSense Optimization Webinar

In case you missed this webinar, here’s a complete recording of the presentation that was sent to all registrants via email. The Q&A starts at 26:00.

And here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions from the AdSense chat session again shared via email.

Q: What is the performance difference between the 300x250 and the 336x280 units? AdSense Specialist: The 336x280 usually has a higher CTR; however we tend to have a higher image inventory for the 300x250 unit. Ultimately, both the large and medium rectangles are two of our top performing ad units, so using the one which fits most seamlessly into your site design is key.

Q: Does adding additional AdSense ad units to your pages decrease CPC or eCPM? AdSense Specialist: Usually, most publishers see overall revenue gains if they place more ad units on their pages. Publishers may see a decrease in the average “eCPM” in their account, but this is expected because the additional ads on a page will usually generate lower per-click revenue. For example, the top 4 ads on a page will generate the most revenue through our auction model, and the next 5-8 ads will generate lower amounts. However, the overall revenue generated will usually be higher for the publisher.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

