Virtual Debit Cards in India for Safe Shopping

#credit card #india

When it comes to shopping online, lot of us don’t feel safe (especially here in India) while sharing our credit card number of the Internet.

PayPal and some US banks offer “disposable credit cards” where the credit card number expires after single-use. You key in the card details on a shopping website, finish the transaction and that credit card number is rendered useless immediately.

Now the Kotak Mahindra Bank in India is also offering these “one time use” Credit Cards Debit Cards that can be used on all websites that accepts VISA cards.

Here’s how Kotak Internet cards work - you login to your bank account and generate a new debit card number along with the 3 digit CVV code. You also specify a maximum limit of transaction allowed for that card.

You then open the shopping website, complete your purchase and make the payment via the card you just generated yourself. If you don’t use the card for 48 hours, it will automatically expire. There’s no fee though you need an account at Kotak in order to use the virtual card service.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻