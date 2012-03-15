Watch Episodes of your Favorite TV Shows on YouTube India

#india #youtube

If you are a fan of the soap operas that completely dominate the TV channels in India, at least in our Hindi belt, this bit of news should make you happy.

tv serials in india

The YouTube India website has recently added a new section called TV Shows where you watch the latest episodes of your favorite Hindi serials that you may have missed the previous night.

So what’s new here?

These episodes have always been available on the YouTube website but with their new section dedicated to Indian TV shows, finding your favorite episode becomes much easier.

Also, all these TV shows are available as YouTube channels that one can subscribe to and YouTube will send email notifications as and when new episodes are uploaded to these channel.

And the collection isn’t just limited to saas-bahu dramas. You will also find comedy shows, classics - like the original Ramayana and Mahabharata – and the “scripted” reality shows.

Most of the content available on the YouTube TV Shows section is provided by Sony Entertainment TV (SET), Star Plus TV and Viacom 18 owned Colors and MTV. I am however not too sure if these videos will be available to viewers outside India anytime soon.

