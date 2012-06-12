The Official Prices of New MacBooks in India

#apple mac

Apple has upgraded their existing MacBook Air and MacBook Pro line of notebooks and also introduced a new 15” MacBook Pro notebook with Retina Display. The new machines will ship with Mountain Lion (Mac OS X 10.8). The following table lists the current prices of various MacBook models in India including the all-new Retina-display MacBook Pro.

MacBook Prices in India

MacBook Air 11

MacBook Air 13

MacBook Pro 13

MacBook Pro 15

MacBook Pro with Retina

MacBook Air 11”

MacBook Air 13”

MacBook Pro 13”

MacBook Pro 15”

New MacBook Pro 15”

  • 1.7GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

  • 4GB RAM

  • 64GB flash storage

  • Intel HD Graphics 4000

  • 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

  • 4GB RAM

  • 128GB flash storage

  • Intel HD Graphics 4000

  • 2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i5

  • 4GB RAM

  • 500GB hard drive

  • Intel HD Graphics 4000

  • 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i7

  • 4GB RAM

  • 500GB hard drive

  • Intel HD Graphics 4000

  • NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M with 512MB of GDDR5 memory

  • 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i7

  • 8GB RAM

  • 256GB flash storage

  • Intel HD Graphics 4000

  • NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M with 1GB of GDDR5 memory

Indian Rupee67,900 (64 GB) Indian Rupee74,900 (128 GB)

Indian Rupee81,900 (128 GB) Indian Rupee99,900 (256 GB)

Indian Rupee81,900 (2.5 GHz i5) Indian Rupee99,000 (2.9 GHz i7)

Indian Rupee122,900 (2.3 GHz i7) Indian Rupee152,000 (2.6 GHz i7)

Indian Rupee152,900 (2.3 GHz i7) Indian Rupee192,900 (2.6 GHz i7)

See apple.com to know the various configuration that are available for these models. All the above prices are courtesy Gautam Mahtani.

One more thing. If you are planning to buy a MacBook in India, or any other Apple product, try to go through an authorized reseller and not the Apple Store as resellers can almost always offer a better deal. And if you have a college-going student in your family, they can help you secure a 6% discount on all Apple products in India (except for the iPhone I think).

