Marketing to the Diverse Indian Consumer

#india

India is a land of a billion people, speaking 151 languages. It offers employment opportunities ranging from doctors, IT professionals, businessmen, snake charmers, yogis, farmers to bonded laborers. With a per capita income of $950 per year, among world’s fastest growing economies; the country that has every major auto giant pitching their tents; still has over 70% of its people earning less than a dollar a day.

The one word that summarizes Indian consumer is “Diversity” with D capital of languages, climate, color, religion, caste and economic class. It offers a perfect googly for a conventional marketer.

One approach though, adopted by some of the leading FMCG majors, manages to cut across the clutter. It is to divide the Indian Consumer into three broad stereotypes based on a) their size of wallet, occupation and education and b) the sort of town/village or city they live in.

India 1 (Consumers) – Largest Value Consumer base

delhi girls Consumers living in top 30 cities of the country; with household income exceeding Rs. 35000 per month ($ 700). Post graduates or professional graduates; businessmen, self employed (CAs, doctors, architects etc.), executives; owning major white goods like refrigerator, washing machines, TV and a Car. They are at par with the developed world’s consumers in terms of tastes, preferences and propensity to spend.

Their needs, aspiration levels, lifestyle, media habits, shopping environment would offer a pretty uniform answer to the following-

  • Who to market to (consumer profiling)
  • What to market (needs and benefits)
  • How to market (media and distribution)

India 2 (Climbers) – Largest Volume Consumer base

woman with girl Consumers living in Indian towns having a population of 20,000 and above; with a household income between Rs. 15000 and Rs. 35000 per month ($200 to 600); graduates; white/blue collared workers; small businessmen, traders, self employed. They would own any two of the three surrogate white goods – refrigerator, washing machine and TV.

They would offer a uniform answer to the three basic marketing questions above. They are typically very focused on their child’s education.

India 3 (Aspirants) – Largest Growth Driving Consumer base

working woman Predominantly Rural/ First generation migratory Urban workers earning up to $200 to $500/month; Semi educated to uneducated/semi skilled laborers – carpenters, masons, farmers, drivers and migratory workers.

They would be poor but with an employment, have aspirations and hope for their children having a better life.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻