Marketing - Not Just Advertising

Brand Moments of Truth - Marketing is about influencing the consumer/shopper at all relevant touch points; be it in store, in home or outdoors.

There are actually three moments of truth - the zero moment of truth; when your brand enters the consumer’s choice set - it could be via influencers like advertising or PR campaign or direct to consumer demo; the first moment - when the shopper sights your brand in store (packaging, ergonomics, claims, etc.) are critical here as those influence the shopper to place it in her shopping cart and the second moment of truth when the consumer actually uses it to realize it offers better usage experience and value compared to others.

If you manage to win across the three touch points; your brand and business shall be a winner.