Marketing - Not Just Advertising

#india

Brand Moments of Truth - Marketing is about influencing the consumer/shopper at all relevant touch points; be it in store, in home or outdoors.

There are actually three moments of truth - the zero moment of truth; when your brand enters the consumer’s choice set - it could be via influencers like advertising or PR campaign or direct to consumer demo;  the first moment - when the shopper sights your brand in store (packaging, ergonomics, claims, etc.) are critical here as those influence the shopper to place it in her shopping cart and the second moment of truth when the consumer actually uses it to realize it offers better usage experience and value compared to others.

If you manage to win across the three touch points; your brand and business shall be a winner.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻