Taxpayers can heave a sigh of relief

#india

Income Tax BannerSatisfied with the direct tax collections for the first quarter and confident of achieving the set targets, tax authorities are in the seventh heaven.

They are unlikely to resort to the most dreaded measures of income surveys, searches and raids thereby giving good relief to taxpayers.

Voluntary compliance by taxpayers has been quite good and the department is confident this trend will continue.   The steps taken by the finance ministry to elicit tax compliance such as annual information returns, banking cash transaction tax, etc. have proved effective.

Direct tax collections including corporate tax, personal tax, fringe benefit tax, securities transaction tax and banking cash transaction tax have all registered remarkable growth in comparison to the preceding year.

Moreover with the shortage of manpower and increased work of TDS returns (which incidentally has led to greater tax compliance), the income tax officials would be highly tight hand in taking more cases for scrutiny.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻