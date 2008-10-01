Be relieved if you didn't receive a Income Tax scrutiny notice, you won't get it now this year

#income tax

For all those income tax assessees who have filed their income tax returns for Assessment Year 2007-2008 (FY 2006-2007) last year, there are reasons to cheer if you haven’t got a income tax scrutiny notice till now.

Till last year, the law was that income tax department could issue a notice u/s 142(1) and 143(2) till 12 months from the end of the month in which the return was filed. That meant for individuals who got their accounts audited, last date was October 31 of the year and for others it was July 31.

But since April 2008, the clause has been changed and the time period for issue of notice for scrutiny of assessment has been modified. As per new law, such notice shall not be served after the expiry of six months from the end of the financial year in which the return is filed. Thus last date to receive a notice is now 30th September of each year.

The new clause won’t make a difference for those who get their accounts audited, as w.e.f. Assessment Year 2008-2009, last date of filing has been reduced from October 31 to September 30. While for other individuals, it gives 2 months more for income tax department to issue such notices.

So in case if you receive a income tax scrutiny notice after 30-September, it would be considered invalid.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻