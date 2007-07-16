Never Share Your Email Address with IndiaPlaza.in (fabmall)

I recently bought the Getting Things Done book from Indiaplaza.in (fabmall) because they were the only online bookstore in India that had the book in stock.

Unfortunately, little did I know that IndiaPlaza.in would start spamming my email with useless offers from the very next day.

I have written to their customer service a dozen times to remove my email from their newsletter database and always receive prompt replies that they have done so but the next day, there’s another email from IndiaPlaza.in offering “Harry Potter” at the cheapest rate in the world.

The email footer says “If you do not wish to receive any more mails in future, just mail to unsubscribe@indiaplaza.in to unsubscribe.” - but that email address is non-existent.

If you ever plan to shop using Indiaplaza.in, make sure you don’t give them your main email address else the spam will frustrate you.