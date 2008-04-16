ICICI Bank raises balance requirement to maintain a Savings A/c

#india

ICICI BranchICICI BranchIn a move which would affect 15% of its total savings banks account, ICICI Bank has increased the minimum quarterly average balance required for its savings accounts from current Rs.5,000 to Rs.10,000 w.e.f. July 1, 2008.

The revision has been made after a long gap and according to the bank is due to rise in infrastructure costs. However, this may also be a part of the company’s change in strategic focus as it would have fulfilled its targeted customer base and would have wanted to switch to accounts with higher deposits.

As the cost of maintaining a low and high balance amount works out to be the same for the bank, the bank would have thought it’s better to serve high value accounts rather than regular accounts.

Although, zero balance and special accounts like salary, senior citizens and no-frills accounts would continue to enjoy the same privilege as earlier.

With this rise, ICICI Bank joins Kotak Mahindra Bank to become the most expensive bank to maintain a Saving Bank A/c. Other private sector banks continue like HDFC, Axis continues to have Rs.5000 as minimum average quarterly balance.

On the other hand, PSU banks still have Rs.500 / Rs.1000 as balance requirements while most foreign banks require Rs.10000 as minimum QAB.

The current penalty for non-maintenance of QAB for ICICI Bank customer is Rs.750 + 12.36% service tax. And with rise in QAB, the penalty amount is also expected to rise proportionally, considering ICICI penchant for levying charges on non-fulfillment of bank requirements.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻