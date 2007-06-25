HLL is now Hindustan Unilever Ltd

#india

HUL LogoIndia’s largest FMCG company, HLL has unveiled a new corporate identity represented by a new logo and also a new name Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

The new name reflects the company’s heritage as well as the synergies it has with its global parent Unilever Plc. To reflect its India-specific focus, the company has chose to retain ‘Hindustan’ as the first word in the name.

The new identity positions the company as working on a local as well as a global platform.

HUL also unveiled a new logo consiting of 25 different icons which symbolises  the company’s brands, organisation, values and  its core idea of Vitality.

HUL’s Vitality Icons

