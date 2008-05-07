Find out the best interest rates on Fixed Deposits

#india

The common problems among most Indian investors is how to find out the best available FD rates among all Indian banks whether public, private or foreign. As it is virtually impossible to visit individual banks or their websites as there are over 100 of them operating in India.

Moreover, most of the financial portals does not carry a substantial information and is also not regularly updated. Even the rates given in pink financial dailies is inadequate to carry out an investment decision.

The best website which I found for comparing fixed deposit rates is ratekhoj.com The website can compare FD rates using various criteria like period, institution type, senior/non-senior/NRI and even of individual banks.

The website also carries a tool to compare rates for credit cards, home, vehicle, educational and personal loans.

The best part of the website is that it the interest rates are regularly updated and as such makes decision making easy to get the maximum interest.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻