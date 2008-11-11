DSP BlackRock - making way for Merrill Lynch exit in India

#india

The erstwhile DSP Merrill Lynch Mutual Fund has been renamed as DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund as a result of the global merger of ML’s AMC business with BlackRock in 2006.

The change is more or less same as the shareholding patter, management, fund managers and investment objectives of the AMC remains the same. DSP group’s Hemenedra Kothari would hold 51% while Blackrock will hold 49% stake in DSP BlackRock Trustee Company Private Ltd.

DSP Blackrock has around Rs.18000 crore of assets under management and some of its equity schemes are considered among the best in the mutual fund industry.

The only visible changes shall be in the name of schemes with the prefix ‘DSP BlackRock’ instead of ‘DSP Merrill Lynch’. Similarly, all scheme materials, presentations, advertisements, communications and website would now carry the “DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund” logo.

On a lighter note, it would allay fears among those investors who have been vary of Merrill Lynch since its sellout to Bank of America.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻