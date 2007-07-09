CA education may go the college way

ICAI is going all out to revamp the profession of chartered accountancy. After designing the new logo for its members, it is now working to bring the CA course on lines of college environment instead of the present distant learning type.

Soon we will have centres in different parts of the country to provide classes and training programmes to the students. The Institute with an investment of about 150 crores is planning to set up the required infrastructure which would also provide residential facility to the students. In the initial stage, students would be given freedom to familiarize with this concept before making it compulsory.

It is worth mentioning that till date there is no such provision for CA students to attend classes. They study from the material sent by ICAI apart from regular classes organized by regional branches in selected cities.

Such a step by ICAI is indeed welcome in view of the long felt need by students for classes and lectures on different subjects. They presently have to rely on coaching centres for the adequate guidance.

It would also make the mode of CA education like that of B-schools. Besides, studying in a classroom along with other students would help in group discussions which are very important in getting varied views, experiences and analysis.

