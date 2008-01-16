Make Free Conference Calls in India

The next venture of Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia is SabeseBolo - an Audio Conferencing service that lets you make conference calls through regular landline or mobile phones within India.

The service is completely free and all you need is an email address to get a unique conference number and pin. All the participants will then dial that number to set up a conference call.

You can have at most 10 people per teleconference session. There’s probably no direct way to record conference calls though you can refer to previous hacks.

Sounds simple and there’re no fees for using the conference service but the meeting participants may have to pay national calling charges (if some of them are outside Mumbai) because they are not dialing a toll-free number.

SabseBolo.com - *SabseBolo means “Talk to Everyone”