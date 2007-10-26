A Job At Google India Can Improve Marriage Prospects

Fortune - Those who work at Google India speak of a halo effect. Landing a job at Google India is said to increase marriage prospects in a culture where title and income are critical to the practice of arranged matchmaking.

Google says it pays on average about three times the annual salary of a tech services company in India.

Depending on experience, that means $13,000 to $30,000 a year, according to industry watchers, who say that Google engineers with five years of experience make $40,000, and those who have developed a patent can make up to $100,000 - plus stock options, taxi service to and from work, and health insurance that includes a worker’s parents.

Source: Fortune [Google Goes to India]

