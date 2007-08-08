A unique deal - Cox & Kings acquires a mountain in Swiss Alps

#india

Swiss AlpsTour operator Cox & Kings has picked up a mountain in the Lungern-Schonbuel belt of the Swiss Alps in Central Switzerland on long-term lease.

The mountain is branded Mt. Cox & Kings and is targeted to Indian visitors. It offers range of activities including skiing, Swiss folk dances, chocolate making, walking trails and glacier rides.

The tour operator is also offering Indian cuisine with even a pure vegetarian option for Gujarati tourists who contribute the most of the revenues.

Cox & Kings is a 250 year old British origin company but now its owned by the Indian origin Kerkar family catering primarily to tourists in Indian sub-continent.

The move may work well for the company as it is one of its kind event of a tour operator branding a mountain. It may earn it additional revenues and profits for the company since the company can customise its offerings to different consumers as per their requirements. via

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻