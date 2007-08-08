A unique deal - Cox & Kings acquires a mountain in Swiss Alps

Tour operator Cox & Kings has picked up a mountain in the Lungern-Schonbuel belt of the Swiss Alps in Central Switzerland on long-term lease.

The mountain is branded Mt. Cox & Kings and is targeted to Indian visitors. It offers range of activities including skiing, Swiss folk dances, chocolate making, walking trails and glacier rides.

The tour operator is also offering Indian cuisine with even a pure vegetarian option for Gujarati tourists who contribute the most of the revenues.

Cox & Kings is a 250 year old British origin company but now its owned by the Indian origin Kerkar family catering primarily to tourists in Indian sub-continent.

The move may work well for the company as it is one of its kind event of a tour operator branding a mountain. It may earn it additional revenues and profits for the company since the company can customise its offerings to different consumers as per their requirements.