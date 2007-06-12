Indian Private Companies to Venture into Defence Territory

India’s defence budget for current year is a mammoth Rs 96,000 crore, of which Rs 27,000 crore is for capital expenditure including acquisition of weapons systems. Till now, 70% of the budget was spent abroad as Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) couldn’t deliver on research or production fronts. Of the remaining 30%, one-third (or 9% of total) went to the private sector while the PSU order book was monopolized by DRDO.

In order to achieve self-reliance in defence, the Government, on lines of ‘Navratana’ PSUs, may grant some of India’s big private corporates status of ‘Raksha Udyog Ratna’ (RUR) or ‘Defence Industry Jewels’. Those expected to get this status (initially for 5 yeas) are Tata Motors, Godrej & Boyce, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Ashok Leyland and Bharat Forge.

Given the stringent selection criteria, very few companies can qualify for the status. The company must have been listed for minimum 10 years, foreign holding (excluding FII stake) should not exceed 26%, turnover of at least Rs 1,000 crore in each of the past three years and credible record in engineering, manufacturing and quality assurance.

An RUR status would allow manufacture of complex weapon systems, high-end defence equipment and transfer of technology from foreign players. The firms could participate aggressively in defence orders and forge joint ventures with foreign companies (26% FDI is permitted in defence). Contracts could range from Rs 1,000 crore for light-armoured vehicles to over Rs 5,000 crore for aerospace and naval equipment.

India hopes to spend up to $10 billion in buying arms and other military equipment largely from foreign firms in the next three years. And with private sector participation allowed upto 100%, it will definitely add to the bottom line of the chosen few big corporates.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻